Expensive snacks

When the authorities remain silent spectators, profiteers take advantage. One such example is of motorway hotels which are selling products at exorbitant prices. While travelling from Islamabad to Lahore, I was shocked to see the bill of a hotel for two loaves of bread, one cup of tea and one mineral water bottle. The bill totalled Rs500 and was paid without any objection.

However, let’s calculate the real cost of all these items one by one; it should be Rs20 for two loaves of bread, Rs40 for a cup of tea and Rs60 for a bottle of mineral water. The total should have been either Rs120 or Rs150. The actual is more than twice the price that could have been. Across the world, hotels at tourist sites give maximum discounts to travellers. But in our country, everything is just the opposite. The authorities must look into the matter and make an effective system of price control.

Dr Irfan Sarwar ( Lahore )