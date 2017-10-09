Moscow may restrict US media in Russia

MOSCOW: Russia is within its rights to restrict the operations of US media organisations in Russia in retaliation for what Moscow calls US pressure on a Kremlin-backed TV station, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Russian officials have accused Washington of putting unwarranted pressure on the US operations of RT, a Kremlin-funded broadcaster accused by some in Washington of interfering in domestic US politics, which it denies.

The foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said the full weight of the US authorities was being brought to bear against RT’s operations in the United States, and that Moscow had the right to respond.

"We have never used Russian law in relation to foreign correspondents as a lever of pressure, or censorship, or some kind of political influence, never," Zakharova said in an interview with Russia’s NTV broadcaster. "But this is a particular case."

She cited a 1991 Russian law which, she said, stated that if a Russian media outlet is subject to restrictions in a foreign country, then Moscow has the right to impose proportionate restrictions on media outlets from that country operating inside Russia.

"Correspondingly, everything that Russian journalists and the RT station are subject to on US soil, after we qualified it as restriction of their activities, we can apply similar measures to American journalists, American media here, on Russian territory," Zakharova said.