Sadhu takes first Asian Tour win in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan: India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu shot a two-under-par 70 to claim his first Asian Tour victory at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship in Taiwan Sunday.

Sandhu edged American Johannes Veerman to the title after trading three birdies against one bogey and ended with a total of 12-under-par 276 at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club.

“I’m still shaking from the last putt but now that I’m thinking about it, it is absolutely amazing,” Sandhu said.“I’m proud of myself that I was able to focus on my own my game.”Local star Lu Wei-chih, who came back following brain surgery in 2012, posted a 72 to finish third after firing four birdies against as many bogeys.