Trials for PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars begin today

KARACHI: The open trials for PCB’s Youth Players Development Programmes 2017-18 presents “U-13 Catch em ‘Young & U16 PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars” will be held at 60 districts from Monday (today) across the country.

According to PCB, this programme is designed to complete the board’s pathway for identification of young players at the grassroots level. PCB regional head and assistant coaches and districts local selectors will conduct the trials.

The cut-off date is September 1, 2004, for under-13 players and September 1, 2001, for under-16 players. All district cricket associations must ensure that players appearing for trials bring their authenticated NADRA form ‘B’ or a certificate issued by their school. Any player submitting false age certificates or found over age would be dealt with according to PCB rules and regulation.