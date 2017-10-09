Wales and Ireland face World Cup shootout

LONDON: Wales manager Chris Coleman says his side will embrace the pressure of Monday’s (today’s) knife-edge World Cup qualification shootout against the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.

Victory for either team will guarantee them a play-off berth at their opponents’ expense and could yield an automatic qualifying spot if Group D leaders Serbia falter in their last game at home to Georgia.

For Wales, a draw at Cardiff City Stadium would be enough to finish above Ireland in the table, but Coleman says his players will only be thinking of victory.

“We’re on dangerous ground if we go in with a game plan of trying to soak the pressure up for 90 minutes,” said Coleman, who will be without his attacking talisman Gareth Bale due to injury.

“We are too good to do that. We’ll go and attack, go and score goals. We have to do that — it’s our strength.“A point may be OK, but we’ll go for three points. That’s the way it’s set up. I think it will be a sensational atmosphere in Cardiff and these are the games you want to be involved in.”