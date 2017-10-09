Sydney strike early blow as A-League returns

SYDNEY: Sydney FC struck an early blow in the defence of their A-League title on the opening weekend of the season with a hard-fought win over the team they beat in last year’s grand final.

Graham Arnold’s side enjoyed a record-breaking season last year, finishing with 66 points from 20 wins and just one defeat in 27 games.It culminated in a gripping shootout win over Melbourne Victory in the grand final, and they rubbed more salt in the wounds with a 1-0 triumph over their arch-rivals on Saturday.

An own goal from defender Thomas Deng early in the second half was all the Sky Blues needed in a confident show in front of nearly 25,000 fans at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne.Resolute defending ensured that a late onslaught from Melbourne — who have now lost five in a row to Sydney — was to no avail.

“I thought we were at about 30 percent of our capabilities,” said Arnold.“We had three new players at the back and it’s taken them time to gel.”Western Sydney Wanderers, reeling after coach Tony Popovic quit last week with immediate effect to work at Turkish club Karabukspor, taking his two assistants with him, responded with a 2-1 win.

With temporary coach Hayden Foxe in the dugout Sunday evening, two goals in three minutes right before half-time gave them a decent buffer going into the second half against Perth Glory.An own goal eight minutes from time hauled a battling Perth back into the game, but the Wanderers hung on for a deserved victory.