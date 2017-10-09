Mehfooz, Shabbir, Akram, Rashid Niners in semis

KARACHI: Muhammad Mehfooz, Shabbir Sharif, Muhammad Akram and Rahid Minhas Niners reached the semi-finals of Nishan-e-Haider hockey tournament, defeating their rivals in quarter-finals here on Sunday.

In the first quarter-final, Mehfooz Niners defeated Muhammad Sarwar Niners by 6-4. Mehfooz team won the penalty shootout 4-3. Later both teams played well in the regular hockey match and launched several attacks but due to tight defense of both teams, the forwards failed to create many moves and the score remained 2-1 in favour of Mehfooz Niners.

Mohsin Sabir and Rana Umair from Mehfooz Niners scored one goal each. Samiullah was the sole goal score from Sarwar Niners. In the second quarter-final, Shabbir Shaheed Niners overwhelmed Saif Ali Janjua Niners easily. Shabbir Sharif won the shootout phase by 4-1 and the field phase by 4-1. They won the match by 8-2.

Rana Sohail from Shabbir Shaheed Niners netted two goals. Nokhaiz and Aleem managed one goal each. The lone scorer for the losing team was Amjad Ali. In the third quarter-final, Muhammad Akram Niners defeated Tufail Muhammad Niners 6-4.

The winning team won the penalty shootout 4-3. In the field game Akram Niners continued their domination and defeated Tufail Niners by 2-1.

Shajeeh Ahmed and Zulqarnain scored one goal for each the winning team, while Sohail Anjum was the lone scorer for the losing side. The last quarter-final turned out to be a dramatic one as Lalak Jan Niners won the shootout phase by 5-3 but the field phase was won by Rashid Minhas Niners by 3-2.

Rashid Minhas Niners got three points, which helped them reach the semi-finals. Lalak Jan Niners got one point.In the semi-finals, Mehfooz Niners face Akram Niners and Shabbir Sharif Niners take on Rashid Minhas Niners.