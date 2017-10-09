Green-shirts depart for Asia Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team departed on Sunday to participate in the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held on from October 11 to 22 in Dhaka.

Chief Coach Farhat Khan, before leaving the country, said that they had trained the boys with their best efforts. “They now have to play with a big heart. They have to win now because our hockey needs wins at the international level so that we can gain confidence,” he said.

“There is no pressure on our players. We have already qualified for the World Cup, so they should be positive and play their traditional attacking game, control mistakes and take advantages of chances,” Farhat said.

“None of the teams is weak in modern hockey. Japan and China give tough time to strong hockey teams. Each team knows its own and others weak and strong points and plans accordingly,” he said.

“One thing should be clear. All the boys have been selected in the team on the basis of their performance, form and fitness. And we hope that a blend of seniors and juniors will prove fruitful.

“India is a strong team. South Korea, Malaysia, and Japan are also improving. All these teams are preparing themselves for the World Cup,” the chief coach said. The Asia Cup is very important for China, Japan and South Korea because they must win this event to qualify for the World Cup.

“These teams will prove dangerous,” Farhat said. Pakistan hockey team will play just one practice match against China ahead of the tournament.

“The only thing they lack is that they haven’t played international hockey matches with tough rivals. The Green-shirts will take some time to gain rhythm. They will gradually improve and become a winning combination,” he added.

Pakistan had left out many senior players for the World Hockey League and given chances to junior players, but that strategy failed as Pakistan lost matches by big margins. Thus, PHF decided to call back some senior players and changed the team management as well.

Captain Mohammad Irfan expressed confidence that Pakistan would put up a good show in the eight-team competition. Pakistan start their campaign on October 11 with a match against the hosts Bangladesh.

They face Japan on October 13 and India on October 15. The teams finishing at the top two positions in each pool will figure in the four-team second round starting from October 18.The teams finishing first and second in the second round will play the final on October 22.

Pool A: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Japan.

Pool B: South Korea, Malaysia, China and Oman.