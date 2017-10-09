Lok Virsa offers traditional drinks to visitors

Islamabad :Turning to the traditional drinks, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, popularly known as Lok Virsa, commenced the first of its kind ‘Sharbat Point’ on the premises.

While entering a new phase of revitalisation, the special opening ceremony of ‘Sharbat Point’ was held on Friday. Thereafter, the ‘Sharbat Point’ opened its doors to the visitors offering a variety of traditional drinks of the country, especially ‘Satu ka Sharbat,’ ‘Gur wali chaey,’ ‘Sharbat-e-Sandal,’ ‘Sharbat-e-Bazoori,’ ‘kehwa,’ ‘Rooh Afza’ and ‘Kashmiri chaey.’

Lok Virsa executive director Dr Fouzia Saeed said work was in full swing on remodelling of Lok Virsa to facilitate the visitors with more better and traditional way.

“Enduring the tradition of promoting our cultural heritage, Lok Virsa planned to initiate traditional foods and beverages for the public to get them familiar with traditional beverages,” she said. Te Lok Virsa ED said the project was conceptualised and executed with an aim to promote and safeguard traditional values.

“Hopefully the visitors would like this corner and get connected with their rich cultural background so it’ll be easily transformed to next generation,” she said.

Dr. Fouzia said reconstruction of CD bookshop and Lok Khaaba was also underway which would be completed soon and reopen for the public.

She said that renewed CD/book shop would provide an opportunity to the visitors to buy the videos and CDs of folk music, documentaries of their choice. Anchor Tauseeq Haider while speaking on the occasion said under the current leadership, the Lok Virsa achieved many milestones and introducing ‘Sharbat Point’ was one of them. He praises the efforts of Lok Virsa in preserving the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan in such a beautiful manner.

“Energy drinks and soft drinks are popular with the younger generation but traditional drinks, especially those which include milk, are healthier,” said Waqas Haider, one of the visitors.

Muhammad Imran one of the tourist said that, all the drinks introduced at Lok Virsa ‘Sharbat Point’ are perfect for both season summers as well as winters. He is of the view that people like to substitute meals with these drinks in all seasons like ‘Rooh Afza’ with milk in summer and ‘Kashmiri chaey’ or ‘kehwa’ during winters.