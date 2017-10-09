Grant welcomed

LAHORE :The management of United Christian Hospital (UCH) Lahore has praised the Punjab government for providing Rs56.3 million in grant to purchase medical equipment. This was disclosed by UCH Medical Director Akash Mathew in a statement here on Sunday. He said the grant would help upgrade health facilities to patients. He said the UCH was providing healthcare services to patients in obs/gyan, emergency, physio, eye check-up and surgeries, X-ray and imaging technology, medical laboratory technology, operation theater. He added that Punjab Medical Faculty had recognised UCH services being provided to patients and Pakistan Nursing Council also recognised its community midwifery course.