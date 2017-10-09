Mon October 09, 2017
Lahore

October 9, 2017

PTI leader meets Shujaat

LAHORE :PTI senior leader from Karachi Faisal Vawda called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Sunday. During the meeting, both leaders exchanged views on the prevailing political situation in the country. Shafay Hussain and Salik Hussain were also present.

