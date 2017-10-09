Diabetes workshops

LAHORE :The Medical Unit II of Lahore General Hospital will hold “Hands-on Diabetes Workshops” from October 9 to Oct 30 to train the staff of medical, surgical, gynae and nursing departments.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, four training sessions would held on October 9, 12, 23 and 30. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said that the workshops were being held under the Health Education Programme of PGMI. He said that awareness should also be created among the masses to adopt preventive measures as well as proper medication and exercise along with diet so that in time control on diabetes might be ensured.