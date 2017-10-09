Mon October 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Diabetes workshops

Diabetes workshops

LAHORE :The Medical Unit II of Lahore General Hospital will hold “Hands-on Diabetes Workshops” from October 9 to Oct 30 to train the staff of medical, surgical, gynae and nursing departments.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, four training sessions would held on October 9, 12, 23 and 30. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said that the workshops were being held under the Health Education Programme of PGMI. He said that awareness should also be created among the masses to adopt preventive measures as well as proper medication and exercise along with diet so that in time control on diabetes might be ensured.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement