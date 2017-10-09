Hot weather forecast

LAHORE :Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the city on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most part of the country while a shallow westerly trough persisted over extreme north of Pakistan. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. They added that rain was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded only at Bagrote in Gilgit-Baltistan, Met officials said, adding Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Chhor, Sh Benazirabad, Mithi and Dadu where mercury reached 42°C. In Lahore, highest temperature was 36°C and minimum 22°C. Humidity in the air was 33 percent.