Jamali, Rashidto be honoured

LAHORE: Tanzim Ittehad Ummat (TIU) has announced silver crowns for former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali and president of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmad for their role in foiling the foreign sponsored conspiracy to change the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) for the parliamentarians.

The crowing ceremony and a national Khatm-e-Nabuwwat conference would be held soon in which ten silver pens would be given to the columnists who protected the sanctity of their pens by struggling for the protection of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat through their writeups. This was stated by TIU chairman Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi while addressing a press conference on Sunday along with other office-bearers.