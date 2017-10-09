Improvement in healthsector visible: minister

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said a significant improvement in health sector especially in primary and secondary health can be seen due to the implementation of Chief Minister’s Health Roadmap Programme.

He said that Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department had introduced Punjab Residency Programme for postgraduate students through which the central induction policy was evolved for admission for specialisation. The candidates of PG-ship are preferring postings at basic health units and presently 88 percent BHUs have got medical officers as special marks are allocated in merit for serving in remote areas, the minister stated this while addressing a joint monthly meeting of the health chief executive officers, district officers preventive and district coordinators of Integrated, Reproductive, Mother, Newborn Child Health and Nutrition Programme (IRMNCH) at a local hotel on Sunday.

Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan said that deadline had been set to achieve each target. He said that vaccination of newborns was essential to prevent them from various diseases, therefore, strict monitoring of performance of vaccinators was inevitable to further improve the routine immunisation in Punjab. He hepatitis B birth dose had been introduced in Punjab for infants. He said that a checklist had been introduced at health centres for ensuring satisfactory treatment and take care of the patients coming to the health facilities.

The meeting was informed that tuberculosis (TB) had been declared notifiable disease in Punjab for bringing nearly about 70,000 missing patients on record.

Dr Zarfashan Tahir, director, TB Control, said that government was providing free treatment facilities to 220,000 TB patients in the province. Dr Zahida Sarwar, director, Punjab Hepatitis Control Programm, said that hepatitis filter clinics had been established in 80 tehsil and district headquarters hospitals. She said that at present medicine for one month was being provided to each patient, however, PHCP had decided to provide three months medicines to each patient for ensuring availability of medicines without any interruption. Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir also took notice of the five complaints of shifting the patients from public sector health facilities to private hospitals. He directed the officers concerned that complete report regarding the complaints be presented to him.