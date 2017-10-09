After tomato,onion price goes up

LAHORE :In a bid to control tomato price, the government has loosened its grip on onion which disappeared from the weekly makeshift markets after its rates reached a new high.

In the open markets too onion was sold at much higher rates than the official rates across the city while price control committee seem to be sleeping as there was no check from anyone to stop overcharging and ensure availability of it.

The government department concerned has focused on ensuring tomato availability as its price crossed Rs 200 per kg. The government was able to improve it supply from the neighbouring Muslim countries, Afghanistan and Iran, besides getting some supply from other provinces. However, it ignored the onion supply situation which resulted in sudden increase in its price.

This exposes the poor management and governance of the government departments concerned. They only focused on importing tomato, a quickly perishable item. But they have failed to ensure improved supplies of onion which has relatively much shelf life as compared to the tomato which has maximum shelf life of five days.

Increasing trend in the prices of majority of fruits and vegetables continued this week as well while a number of vegetables and fruits on account of fixing wrong official prices issue. The market committee officials alleged that prices of a number of vegetables were wrongly fixed on the price list which caused non-availability of such items. The vendors refused to sell such vegetables in the makeshift markets.

In the Sunday bazaars, the official price of potato, new, was increased by Rs 2 per kg and fixed at Rs 35 to Rs 37 per kg. Rate of sugar-free potato was fixed at Rs 30 to Rs 32 per kg and stored potato at Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg. Quick jump of Rs 17 per kg was recorded in onion price which reached Rs 68 to Rs 70 per kg from Rs 51 to Rs 53 per kg. However, it was not available in the makeshift markets on the issue of wrong price fixing as the vendors claimed that their buying price at wholesale level was Rs 80 to Rs 85 per kg. In the open market, it was sold at Rs 85 to Rs 120 per kg depending on the locality.

However, the price of tomato was reduced by Rs 40 per kg and fixed at Rs 116 to 120 per kg. In the open market, tomato was sold at Rs 160 to 200 per kg.

Garlic, China, rate was fixed at Rs 121 to Rs 125 per kg and garlic, local, at Rs 111 to 114 per kg while its all varieties were sold at Rs 130 per kg.

Ginger, Chinese, rate was raised by Rs 16 per kg and fixed at Rs 161 to Rs 166 per kg while Singaporean ginger rate was fixed at Rs 78 to Rs 80, and Thai at Rs 97 to Rs 100 per kg, but sold at Rs 180 per kg. Price of brinjal was fixed at Rs 26 to Rs 28 per kg, but it was not sold due to wrong price fixing issue. Cucumber, local, rate was fixed at Rs 33 to Rs 35 per kg and cucumber, farm, rate at Rs 50 to Rs 55 per kg, but both varieties were sold at Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg.

Bitter gourd rate was increased by Rs 10 per kg and fixed at Rs 88 to Rs 90 per kg, but it was not sold in the makeshift markets on wrong official price issue. Spinach rate was stable at Rs 23 to Rs 25 per kg and sold at Rs 30 per kg. Lemon, local, rate was increased by Rs 20 per kg and fixed at Rs 117 to Rs 120 per kg but it was not available. Lemon, Chinese, rate was raised by Rs 26 per kg and fixed at Rs 74 to 76 per kg, while it was sold at Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg.

Zucchini, local, rate was fixed at Rs 63 to Rs 65 per kg bu it was not sold on account of wrong pricing issue. Ladyfinger price was increased by Rs 12 per kg and fixed at Rs 60 kg, but it was sold at Rs 80 per kg. Pumpkin rate was stable at Rs 53 to Rs 55 per kg, but it sold at Rs 60 per kg. Luffa rate was increased by Rs 7 per kg and fixed at Rs 53 to Rs 55 per kg, but was not sold on pricing issue. Sweet pumpkin rate was fixed at Rs 12 per kg, but not sold on account of wrong pricing issue. Arum rate was fixed at Rs 28 per kg, but was sold at Rs 30 per kg. Green chilli rate was increased by Rs 8 per kg and fixed at Rs 53 to Rs 55 per kg, but it was sold at Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg. Capsicum price was increased by Rs 25 per kg and fixed at Rs 92 to Rs 95 per kg, but was not sold in the makeshift markets. Coriander rate was fixed at Rs 110 per kg but was sold at Rs 280 per kg. Beans rate was Rs 65 per kg, but sold at Rs 200 per kg. Carrot rate was fixed at Rs 28 to Rs 30 per kg, but was not sold.

The prices of different varieties of apple were fixed at Rs 58 to Rs 110 per kg, but sold at Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg. Banana, A-quality, rate was fixed at Rs 58 to Rs 60 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs 38 to Rs 40 per dozen but mixed quality banana was sold at Rs 60 per dozen. Peach, A-grad, rate was fixed at Rs 145 to Rs 150 per kg, B-grade at Rs 88 to Rs 90 per kg but mixed quality peach was sold at Rs 150 per kg.

Grape, Sundarkhani, rate was fixed at Rs 174 to Rs 180 per kg, grape, Gola, at Rs 97 to Rs 100 per kg, grape, black, at Rs 141 to Rs 146 per kg and grape, Tofi, at Rs 112 to Rs 135 per kg, but only Tofi grape was sold at Rs 140 per kg. Peer, local, rate was fixed at Rs 63 to Rs Rs 65 per kg, but not it was not sold.