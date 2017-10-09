OzPak fined over $5m for failure to collect door-to-door waste

LAHORE :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has imposed US $ 5,278,755 fine on OzPak Waste Management Company, a Turkish contractor, over its failure to collect door-to-door waste as per its contract with the company.

Documents available with The News revealed that the Turkish company paid US $ 11,045,675 as fines and deductions from March 2012 till June 2017. The documents further revealed that the total fine imposed on the company during the period was US $ 5,278, 755 while other deductions were US $ 5,766,920.

Figures suggested that during the above mentioned period OzPak Waste Management Company claimed a total bill worth US $ 124,762,968, and out of which the LWMC verified the bill worth US $118,996,048.

As per the documents, LWMC charged heaviest fine amounting to US $ 304,100 from the company in February 2017, a penalty of US $ 295,400 was imposed in the month of May 2017 and a penalty of US $ 206,150 was imposed in April 2017.

Despite the presence of two Turkish contractors of LWMC, one can witness scavengers riding donkey-carts collecting waste from majority of residential and commercial localities of the city, especially from the LDA housing schemes.

These scavengers are charging Rs300 to Rs400 per house in a month from the citizens for collecting domestic waste whereas the Punjab government is also paying a huge subsidy to LWMC. Before the conception of LWMC, the annual budget of Solid Waste Department was around Rs03 billion/year whereas the annual budget of LWMC is around Rs 13 billion/year.

A senior LWMC official on condition of anonymity criticised the company’s management for not ensuring door to door collection by the Turkish contractors and said if citizens have to pay for waste disposal then where the LWMC is using this huge budget. He said the Turkish contractors are paid on the basis of collecting 50 per cent domestic waste through door to door while 50 per cent from waste bins whereas in actual they are collecting domestic waste by 5 to 10 per cent through door to door.

He said as per a rough estimate around 1 million city residents are paying Rs 300/month which means scavengers are collecting Rs 300,000,000 per month and around Rs 3,600,000,000/year, which is a huge amount.

Citizens living in localities like Gulshan-e-Ravi, Township, Alhamd Colony, Green Town, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Johar Town, Wapda Town, Ichra, Chaudhry Colony, Karim Park, Mali Pura, Bagh Munshi Ladha, Shadbagh, China Scheme, Union Park, Shah Jamal, Samanabad, Paki Thathi, Kot Lakhpat, Allama Iqbal Town, Wahdat Colony and many other localities are paying Rs 300 to Rs 400 per house/month to the scavengers.

While talking to The News, LWMC General Manager (Operations) Asif Iqbal described the scavengers as a big mafia and said the company had repeatedly lodged various complaints against them but they are too strong. “In some localities the scavengers didn’t allow us to operate,” he said, adding the company has planned to engage the scavengers with them. “We are thinking to provide uniforms and three wheelers to scavengers in selected areas,” he said, adding the company will also vaccinate these scavengers as it did this to its own employees.

On the other hand, Oz-Pak General Manager (Operations) Afazal Khan said it was impossible for the company to ensure door to door collection. “We are paying heavy penalties to LWMC for not collecting waste from door to door,” he said, admitted only 5 to 10 per cent domestic waste collection is being done through door to door method.

Lord Mayor Mubashar said a probe into the issue will be launched. He said in the upcoming board meeting of LWMC he will ask details from LWMC about door to door collection. He said handcarts were also given to LWMC to reach small roads and streets in residential areas for door-to-door collection.

Citizens said door-to-door collection of waste is the prime job of LWMC and its Turkish contractors but they are discouraging this practice.

A senior LWMC official seeking anonymity said door-to-door collection of domestic waste is a prime requirement of the contracts of two Turkish contractors and in case they failed to complete this task LWMC can impose heavy fine on them as per contract. He said Article 15 of the agreement signed between both the Turkish contractors (Oz-Pak and Albayrak) and LWMC is related to penalties and termination.

Sources said clause (f) states, “Failure to collect domestic waste from door-to-door collection areas and not conducting any activity to resolve the problem within 8-hour of detection, a penalty in amount of USD 50/incident shall be applied,” while clause (i) of the contract agreement states, “Any domestic waste must be collected even if it is not in a container. Failure to collect domestic waste left on roads or streets in 24 hours, a penalty in the amount of USD 50/incident shall be applied.”