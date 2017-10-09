Three printing presses robbed

Break-ins were reported at three shops on Akbar Road early on Sunday morning. According to Preedy police SHO Israr Afridi, all three shops were printing presses in the area locally known as Akhbaar Market. He said they were no signs of forced entry and it seemed the burglars had either picked the lock or used a key.

As for the losses, the officer said they had varying figures as the owners were suspecting an inside job and had refused to register an FIR. A police spokesman said Sindh IGP AD Khowaja had taken notice of the matter and had sought a detailed report from the deputy inspector general of District South.

One killed in road crash

A man was killed, while three others, including a woman and a minor girl, were critically injured in a road crash reported in the city’s Shershah area on Sunday.

According to rescue sources a speeding vehicle hit 25-year-old Shahrukh, 26-year-old Mariyam, three-year-old Safia, and Usama. While Shahrukh died of the severe injuries he suffered, the other three were critically injured. The deceased and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Accidental gunshot

A teenage security guard died after his gun went off accidently near Schon Circle, in Clifton, rescue sources reported. Identified as 19-year-old Azhar Ali, son of Ali, the teenager’s body was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico legal formalities.