Man injured in knife attack gets lie detector test

The city police on Sunday took into custody a man who claimed to have been injured in an attack by a knife-wielding suspect a day ago, Geo News reported.

The injured man, Noman, came forward on Saturday and first claimed to have been attacked by a knife-wielding motorcyclist, before telling police that he had been hit by a rod. “The man has been put through a lie-detector test and investigations are underway,” said District East SSP Sultan Khawaja, adding that four new suspects had also been held.

According to doctors who treated the injured man, his wounds indicate self-injury, sources told Geo News. Noman's appearance seems to fit the police’s description of the suspect who has terrorised Karachi by attacking 15 women since September 25.