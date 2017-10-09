Police committee submits draft of new transfer, posting rules

The Sindh police have submitted a draft of new rules for transfers and postings in the force to the provincial home department for perusal and further necessary action.

The preliminary version of rules in accordance with which the provincial police force would transfer and post officers was drafted by a committee formed by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khowaja in compliance with the Sindh High Court’s September 7 order.

As per the high court’s order, the committee was to frame draft rules under Section 12 of Police Rules, 1934, to set out the manner in which the Sindh IGP, and/or police hierarchy acting through him, is to exercise the power of transfers and postings in the police force at all levels, including officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) serving in the province.

The committee’s chairman is Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan, a Grade-21 PSP officer, and its members are DIG Amir Ahmed Shaikh, DIG Imran Yaqoob Minhas, DIG Munir Ahmed Shaikh, DIG Azad Khan, SSP Naeem Ahmed Shaikh and SSP Javed Akbar Riaz.

The rules were directed to be framed in a manner that ensured autonomy of command and independence of operation and were transparent and fair in operations and effect.

The rules, among other things, were also to define the period or term that is ordinarily to be served at any level and post, so as to ensure that the rules laid down by the Supreme Court in the 2012 Anita Turab case – concerning depoliticisation of the bureaucracy – were followed.

Once the home department approves the rules, the draft submitted last week shall be forwarded to the law department for further scrutiny. From there on, the provincial chief secretary is to finalise the rules before they could be brought into effect once the Sindh chief minister assents to them.

Powers of posting and transfer

As per the draft, the Sindh IGP, in pursuance of powers conferred by Section 4, read with Section 12 of Police Act, 1861, shall have the authority to transfer and post any police officer at any level, notwithstanding the tenure, serving in Sindh Police (inclusive of officers belonging to PSP), in his discretion. The IGP has the authority to either exercise these powers himself or delegate them to his subordinate officer.

Command Post

Referring to posts on which the police officers are to be transferred and posted, the rules suggest that subject to rule 3 of the 1934 police rules, the officers designated at a Command Post cannot be transferred from the post unless they complete the tenure assigned under the police rules.

Early transfer of a posted officer shall also only be made in accordance with the procedure laid down under the rules.

The tenures and command posts were identified as two years for Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi, Range and Zonal Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG) and DIG Crime Investigation Agency, Karachi, District Superintendent of Police, whereas one year for Superintendent of Investigation (including Superintendent of CIA), Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Station House Officer (SHO) and Station Investigation Officer.

Eligibility criteria

In terms of the rules, the officer to be posted on a Command Post shall be a regular police officer, one with a proven record of clean service, is not facing a trial before an accountability, anti-corruption or criminal courts for any serious criminal charges inclusive of acts of moral turpitude.

Any officer, against whom charges of corruption or misconduct have been levelled, is not to be transferred unless exonerated after due departmental proceedings. At the time of posting, the officer is also to not have had a negative Performance Evaluation Report filed against them in the preceding two years.

The officer to be posted must have to his/her credit the number of service years required for the post.

In case a senior officer is needed to be selected for a post, the officer already serving at the post shall not be removed unless they have served at least three-quarters of the tenure assigned for the post.

The draft also specifies ranks required to serve at a particular command post.

It stated that for the post of Additional IGP, Karachi Range, the officer shall be a grade BS-21 officer, whereas for the post of Range/Zonal DIG, the officer posted should be within the BS-20 tier, for a DSP the officer has to have a grade of BS-18 or BS-19; if the posted officer is in the BS-18 tier, they are to have served a minimum of two years in the scale.

However, if the BS-18 has served for only a year in the scale he/she can be considered for the post of SP Investigation.

For the post of SDPO, the officer should either be an ASP or DSP, as the case may be, in BS-17. Moreover, the police officer to be made an SHO should be a Sub-Inspector or Inspector as mentioned in rule 22.1 of Police Rules 1934.

The officer must not be over 55 years of age and must have qualified the Upper School Training Course with a minimum seven years of police service and possesses a clean record in terms of rule 16.2.