15 dead in Mastung bus, van collision

MASTUNG: At least 15 people, including women and children, died and 30 others were injured when a passenger bus collided with a van in the Dasht area of Mastung district on Saturday, rescue sources said.

The injured and the bodies have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Quetta, where five of the injured are stated to be in a critical condition and being treated in the hospital's trauma centre, local media reports said.

According to the local administration, the passenger bus was going to Sibbi from Quetta when it collided with the van. Six persons died on the spot. The van driver also died on the spot while there is no information about the whereabouts of the driver of the bus yet.

“Three security officials, including two Levies men and one army personnel, sitting in the passenger van were among the six who lost their lives,” police officials said.

Rescue workers, police and the Frontier Constabulary personnel rushed to the accident site and ferried the bodies and the injured to the Quetta Civil Hospital, where nine more succumbed to their injuries while some remain in serious condition.

The bus was hired by the staff from the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences and they were headed to Bolan for a picnic. Initial investigations state over speeding as the cause of the tragic accident.

The hospital was able to identify 14 of the 15 deceased as Army and Levies personnel Eid Muhammad, Shabbir Ahmed and Saeed Ahmed, wagon driver Hayat Khan, Abdul Qadir, Shahnaz, Zulfiqar Ali, Jahangir, Allah Dina, Sallar, Muhammad Farooq, Aftab Ahmed, Atiq-ur-Rehman and Gulraz. The bodies were handed over to the families after fulfilling necessary medico-legal procedures.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed his condolence with the families of the deceased and mourned the loss of lives in the accident.

Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri directed authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured.