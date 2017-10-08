IB gets FIR registered on fake letter issue

RAWALPINDI: The Secretariat police have registered a case against an unknown accused for issuing a fake letter of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in which 35 parliamentarians have been accused of having links with banned terrorist outfits.

The application for the registration of FIR was submitted by IB Director Imran Khan Jadoon on Friday.

According to the FIR, the ARY News in its September 25 and 27 broadcasts showed the fictitious letter carrying the names of 37 parliamentarians.

The IB denied issuing the letter and termed it an attempt to not only defame the targeted parliamentarians and put their

life at stake, but also to tarnish its image and endanger relations between parliament and intelligence agencies.

A denial report has already been issued on September 26, the FIR stated.

Meanwhile, SHO Anis Akbar told The News that no one had been nominated in the FIR and the investigation officer will probe the case.

According to the IB, the letter was issued at a time when the country’s intelligence agencies and parliamentarians were working overtime to defeat the anti-Pakistan forces.