Sun October 08, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

October 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Ex-ISI chief serving on important position regrets to continue service

Ex-ISI chief serving on important position regrets to continue service

RAWALPINDI: Former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who at present was performing duties on an important position, has regretted to continue discharging his responsibilities. However, final decision in this regard is to be made soon. The said senior officer, sometimes back, had served in Sindh Rangers and on other important positions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement