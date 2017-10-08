Ex-ISI chief serving on important position regrets to continue service

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who at present was performing duties on an important position, has regretted to continue discharging his responsibilities. However, final decision in this regard is to be made soon. The said senior officer, sometimes back, had served in Sindh Rangers and on other important positions.
Comments