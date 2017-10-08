Four al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Karachi encounter Major terrorist activity averted in Balochistan

KARACHI: Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Rao Anwaar claimed killing four terrorists associated with al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Saeed Loha and Ibraheem Afia group in an exchange of gunfire in Gulshan-e-Maymar, off Northern Bypass on Saturday.

SSP Anwaar claimed that the police were tipped off about the presence of AQIS Saeed Loha and Ibraheem Afia group terrorists in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area and that they were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Karachi. Acting on the information, when a heavy contingent of police reached near the hideout, the terrorists opened fire on the police and in the resultant four-hour-long shootout four terrorists were killed. He said the police recovered weapons, including one sniper rifle and three pistols from their possession.

Later, the bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem where one of them was identified as Ibraheem Afia. SSP Anwaar claimed that Ibraheem Afia was an important terrorist of AQIS and they were involved in the killing of Rangers' personnel and policemen in hand grenade attacks in Korangi No 5 and Awami ­Colony. He maintained that some accomplices of Ibraheem Afia were killed in an encounter two years before. Police shifted the bodies to a Edhi morgue for completion of legal formalities.

Agencies add: Meanwhile, the Frontier Corps Balochistan conducted an intelligence-based operation in Grandani, Kohlu and Ghazi Nullah, Uch Naseerabad and recovered 1,300 kg explosives besides a large quantity of arms and ammunition.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations statement, the explosives were likely to be used for terrorism in Balochistan. Besides explosives, weapons and ammunition including sub machine guns, rockets, hand grenades, maps of important areas and communication equipment were also recovered.