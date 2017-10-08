No retired military officer nominated for NAB chief slot

ISLAMABAD: None of the five parliamentary parties has recommended even a single retired officer of the armed forces as the next chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) although this category figures among three types of former senior officials, who are legally qualified to hold the post.

Section 8 of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 lists three sets of retired officers, who can be selected as NAB chairman. It says a person shall not be appointed as the NAB chairman unless he is a retired chief justice or a judge of the Supreme Court or the chief justice of a high court, or is a retired officer of the armed forces equivalent to the rank of a lieutenant general; or is a retired federal government officer in grade 22 or equivalent.

It is clear from the law that a former lieutenant general of the Pakistan army or a retired officer of the Pakistan Navy

and Pakistan Air Force, having the rank equivalent to the military’s lieutenant general, is qualified to be named as the NAB chairman if the two main consultees – the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly – unanimously decide so.

The retired judges dominate the list of favourites, proposed by the parliamentary parties, with seven former justices of superior courts. The remaining five choices are retired bureaucrats including four former officers of the police and district management groups. The fifth retired officer rose to the position of the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan from the ranks of the electoral body.

The government has suggested the names of Justice (retd) Rehmat Jafri, Justice (retd) Ijaz Chaudhry and Intelligence Bureau Director General Aftab Sultan, while the opposition leader has proposed the names of Justice (retd) Faqeer Muhammad Khokhar, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and the Election Commission of Pakistan’s former secretary Ishtiaque Ahmad.

The names proposed by PTI included former Intelligence Bureau chief Dr Shoaib Suddle, Justice (retd) Falak Sher, and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) chief secretary Muhammad Shahzad Arbab Shahzad.

MQM suggested the names of Justice (retd) Mehmood Rizvi, Justice (retd) Ghaus Muhhamad and ECP ex-secretary Kanwar Dilshad.