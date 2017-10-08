Mandate not being accepted: PM

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that unfortunately public mandate was not being recognised despite knowing the fact that the country could not progress without democracy.

Addressing a public gathering in Bhetto Jatoi, Abbasi said that elections will decide about the next five years of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as political decisions cannot be made on roads or in courts, but at polling stations, which is the spirit of democracy.

“The government accepted the July 28 Supreme Court decision but media flashed news that the PML-N will exist no more, and people will leave it,” he said.

He said the country will not progress without democracy and people will not get employment opportunities. “Nawaz Sharif is the only leader who takes all along with him for development of the country,” he added. He claimed that the PML-N was the only party which did not believe in hollow slogans, but wanted development of the nation and the country.He said the Federation had handed over all resources to the provinces after the 18th Constitutional Amendment. More than 50 per cent development budget had been given to Sindh, he added. “But regrettably when the resources are devoured in corruption and not utilised for the uplift of people, then the people have to rethink of supporting these people.”

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would ensure development and prosperity of the country for the next 50 years and create job opportunities for the youth. Hollow slogans could not solve problems. He said Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto had signed the Charter of Democracy (CoD) in 2006 to bring to an end politics of vendetta so that the rights could be given to the people and sanctity of people’s mandate could not be trampled. But unfortunately, it is not happening and presently the politicians are being defamed, he added.

The prime minister also called upon the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to "mull over" consulting the CoD signed by the PPP and PML-N in 2006 to take the politics forward. "I expect that the PPP and the Sindh government to seriously consider the points on which the two former prime ministers had agreed," he said.

He said the Kachhi Canal project was pending for the last 35 years, and no party started work on it. But our government completed this project at the cost of Rs28 billion in Dera Bugti. No work was done for sorting out the electricity problem either, but the PML-N government increased power production by 10,000 megawatts, he added.

Today GTS amounting to Rs10 billion had been provided to Sindh, which should be spent on the people of Sindh, he added. The PM said that it was being said in 2013 that Pakistan would go bankrupt. But

the whole nation knows that there is a huge difference in Pakistan of 2013 and today’s Pakistan as now the whole world is acknowledging the country's economic development, he added. “Our government took big decisions to weed out scourge of terrorism from the country as terrorism had rendered people insecure and destroyed the national economy, he said.

Today’s peaceful Karachi is the outcome of success of the armed forces operation and the PML-N, he said, adding that our army protected our nation and country by rendering unprecedented sacrifices, he remarked. “We are fully committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from the country, but still there are some shortcomings and terrorists are hitting soft targets like Jhal Magsi where a shrine was recently attacked.”

The prime minister also announced Rs1.5 billion for power and gas projects in Naushero Feroz and Rs 1 billion for road construction besides announcing to launch health card scheme. He also pledged giving Rs200 million for development projects in Mehrab.

Meanwhile, Abbasi inaugurated a project to enhance the production of gas from Kandhkot gas field as another step forward to overcome the energy shortage in the country. He was accompanied by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Kamal and Minister of State for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Darshan and MD PPL Syed Wamiq Bukhari.