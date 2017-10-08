No end to PTI intra-party feuds

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: It seems there is no end to the intra-party feuds in PTI, as Usman Dar, the Sialkot chapter president, has asked Imran Khan not to give ticket to Firdous Ashiq Awan and is seeking disciplinary action against her.

On the other hand, the PTI workers, who are angry over the secret efforts for alliance with MQM-Pakistan in next elections and promoting favourite persons in the party, have also planned to besiege the Insaf House in Karachi.

Awan – who is aspiring for PTI ticket in NA-111 – a few days back had accused Dar of using his influence to climb up the ladder in the party.

According to sources, Dar told Imran that Awan damaged the party by criticising him and levelling baseless allegations. He along with other party office holders has also decided to file an application for disciplinary action against Awan.

And in Karachi, Asad Umar failed to calm down the senior party workers, while exchange of harsh words between Ali Zaidi and Sardar Abdul Aziz during a conciliatory meeting further aggravated the situation. As a result, they will protest outside PTI’s main office in the city.

The elected local government members, party office bearers and senior workers have rebelled against provincial chief Dr Arif Alvi, Karachi president Firdous Naqvi, Imran Ismail and Naqvi due to which nominations could not be made for different PTI offices.

Meanwhile, the workers from Malir district are openly showing their resentment over the increasing influence of Haleem Adil Sheikh in the party affairs. Sheikh has joined the PTI recently.