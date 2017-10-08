Nawaz disqualified under conspiracy: Ahsan

NAROWAL: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said a well-planned attack was launched on the elected government in 2014, and through another attack in 2017, the prime minister was disqualified.

He was addressing a meeting of local lawyers at Narowal District Bar Association offices on Saturday.

He said that the country was not allowed to steer out of the mire, and it was denied a democratic and constitutional environment to make progress.

He said the country was afflicted with terrorism and lawlessness in year 2013, but now it is returning to peace and normality.

Ahsan Iqbal said terrorists were on the run and peace was being restored in the country.

The minister said the government was making sincere efforts to uphold the prestige of the parliament and other state departments to ensure national development and prosperity. He said the government was strengthening durable democracy, democratic system and democratic norms and values in the country by taking all mainstream political parties into confidence over national and international issues.

He said the government was successfully fulfilling all of its promises including raising the living standard of masses by ensuring provision of all basic facilities to them at their doorsteps.

Ahsan said all of us should respect the supremacy of the constitution and parliament as it was our national obligation.

He said some external elements wanted to destabilise Pakistan, and in this process, some Pakistani politicians were also involved.

He said the government would never allow anyone to derail the democratic system in the country, adding the political elements busy in doing negative politics were continuously deceiving people by their political dramas.

The minister said now people had matured politically and they would again reject such political elements by voting the PML-N into power again in 2018 general elections.

He said the PML-N was successfully winning the hearts and minds of the people and it would win 2018 general elections also with a heavy mandate.

The interior minister said that some elements were busy in hatching conspiracies against the elected government.

He said the energy crisis in the country was going to end soon due to effective and fast track measures taken by the PML-N government.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Iqbal laid the foundation stone of Anti-Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Centre at Narowal DHQ Hospital. He said Rs1,000 million would be spent on the project, which would be completed in the next 12 months.