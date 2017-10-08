Senator Mushahid fetes outgoing Chinese ambassador

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Chairman, Senator Mushahid Hussain, hosted a dinner in honour of outgoing Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong and his wife Madame Bao Jiqing, and said that during his eventful four-year tenure, Pakistan-China relation achieved new heights with CPEC as the focus.

He termed Madame Bao Jiqing as the 'co-ambassador' since she played a proactive role in people to people cultural exchanges.

The dinner was attended by parliamentarians, public figures and leaders of Chinese companies, including teachers of the Confucius Institute. Terming the 'one belt, one road' initiative of President Xi Jinping as the 'most important development and diplomatic initiative of the 21st century', Senator Mushahid Hussain said unlike the divisive policies pursued by the West after 9/11, this initiative presented an alternative vision and policy that is inclusive, promoting progress and prosperity via connectivity through ports & pipelines, roads and railways, energy and economy.

He said thanks to the CPEC, Pakistan was now the hub of regional connectivity connecting China, South and Central Asia. Referring to his over 70 visits to China in the last 40 years, Senator Mushahid Hussain referred to his having witnessed the transformation of China from the days of Chairman Mao through the period of reform and opening up under Deng Xiaoping to China under President Xi Jinping.

Ambassador Sun Weidong, thanking Senator Mushahid Hussain, termed him as an 'old friend of China' recalling Senator Mushahid's 1972 visit to China as a young teenager. He said CPEC was 'progressing fast according to schedule', and its results were evident in helping to resolve Pakistan's energy crisis, the operationalising of the Gwadar Port, the completion of power projects, Pakistan's enhanced growth rate of 5.3%, the 19% increase in visas to Pakistani visitors this year and 22,000 Pakistani students studying in China, including 5,000 on scholarships.

He recalled that his father, Sun Jungqiang, served in Pakistan as a diplomat at the Chinese Embassy during 1952-58, so it was befitting that he was also carrying on his father's legacy of promoting Pakistan-China relations.

The dinner, held in a cordial atmosphere, was capped by exchange of gifts.