BS programme launched in Degree College Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Inaugurating the four-year BS semester system in the lone degree college, the speakers said here on Saturday that bringing reforms in the traditional education system was the need of the hour.

The speakers including Director Education Fata Hashim Khan Afridi, Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi and Prof Dr Aslam Taseer said that western countries had adopted four-year BS system in 1856. They said it was an achievement of the continued efforts of the college staff and Fata education directorate that the semester system was introduced in Fata.

Students and teachers, civil society activists, political parties’ leaders and local elders attended the ceremony at the Degree College Landikotal.

Hashim Khan Afridi said that in the first phase, they enforced the BS programme in 18 degree colleges in Fata. He said the rest of 17 colleges in the tribal region would also get the BS system in the next several years. He said the students would pay Rs6500 fee per semester, and announced fee exemption for poor students. He said primary education was the foundation for the rest of educational institutions and they were trying to improve the basic schooling. He said they demanded 12 teachers for the Landikotal Degree College.

Principal of the college, Dr Aslam Taseer, said in his speech that as test run, they admitted 70 students in BS programme at Urdu and Chemistry departments and the classes would commence the next week.

Taseer said they were in contact with the Fata Secretariat officials to start the same programme in the rest of science and arts subjects.

Aslam Taseer said due to unavailability of girls’ college, they gave a choice to the local population if they allow girls to take admission in the college for higher education. He said they would provide all facilities and protection to the female students in the BS programme.

Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi said Pakistan in general and Fata in particular were far behind in education.

He alleged that the authorities had always made fake promises with people of Khyber Agency. He said the KP governor and political agent had inaugurated the Landikhana water supply scheme a year ago in Landikotal, but they could not start construction work on the Rs220 million scheme.

He pledged that within two months, he would try to ensure non-stop electricity supply from the army electricity feeder to run computers, tube-well and other equipment in the college.