Sherpao rejects idea of early election

CHARSADDA: Rejecting the idea of early polls, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Sherpao on Saturday said that parliament should complete its term and the general election should be held according to the schedule.

“It’s in the interest of democracy that parliament should complete its tenure. The political leader must realise the situation and discourage the idea of holding early polls,” he told a public meeting at Katozai Union Council in Shabqadar tehsil after inaugurating a Sui gas supply scheme.

Aftab Sherpao blasted the federal government for using delaying tactics about the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Ignoring such vial issue will further increase the growing sense of deprivation among the tribal people,” he went on to say.

He said that the people of Fata rendered enormous sacrifices for the stability and protection of Pakistan but their sacrifices had been ignored.

“The dwellers of Fata should be given their due rights and the Frontier Crimes Regulation should be abolished to facilitate the tribal people,” he said, adding, Fata-KP merger was the demand of QWP from the day one.

The QWP leader said

that the KP government had failed to take timely steps for the control of dengue in Peshawar.

Aftab Sherpao said normalisation of relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan was vital for peace, stability and economic prosperity in the

region.

He said that both the countries had remained victim of terrorism and extremism since long.

“It is high time to revitalise and re-establish cordial

and friendly relations with each other so as to bring long-lasting peace and economic prosperity in the region,” he added.