Four of a family die in Mirpurkhas village mysteriously

MIRPURKHAS: Four adult members of a family died within a period of six days one after another, without suffering from any apparent medical complications, creating panic in the area.

All this happened in village Odho Mal in Taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad, some 75km off here. First, 12-year-old Naeem Meo suffered from a high grade fever and was taken to hospital where he died within a few hours.

On the next day, his father Abdul Majeed,50 died almost with the same symptoms. Majeed's second son Jawed,20, also died on the third day. Two days later his daughter Anum,13 was taken to hospital with high fever but she could also not survive. Now Majeed's wife Nasreen and her daughter Seema,16, are admitted in a Karachi hospital where their condition is being stated to be critical.

Following the mysterious death of members of the same family, teams of the Health Department and the WHO sprung into action and reached the village. They took blood samples from the family members for medical investigations. Talking to The News DHO Dr Hemraj Rathi said that all the medical reports are normal except " low haemoglobin count." "They were brought to the hospital with complaint of high grade fever and low blood pressure," he said, adding that the medical experts are still clueless about the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the police seems to be acting as a silent spectator and unmoved to investigate any criminal angle to the deaths.