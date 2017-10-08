Resources being spent on public welfare: KP CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government was spending all available resources on the welfare of people.

Speaking at a gathering here, he said that due to competence and good policies of the provincial government, activists of various political parties were joining PTI. The PTI leaders including Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, District Nazim Liaqat Khattak, Ahad Khattak, Malik Ibrar and Nihar Khan were also present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said that PTI-led provincial government eliminated corruption, nepotism, activated government departments and ensured transparency in appointments.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said that election of the disqualified prime minister as the party president was regrettable and unjust. “After coming into power, the PTI chief Imran Khan will make them return the looted money and spend it on the welfare of the people,” he pointed out.

Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, District Nazim Liaqat Ali Khan, Member National Assembly Imran Khattak and Ahad Khattak also addressed the gathering. PML-N activists including Saleem Mujahid, Muhammad Zahir Yousafzai, Muhammad Tahir Yousafzai, Muhammad Zahid, Asad Khan, Muhammad Faizan, village nazim Kheshgi Bala Hashmat Ali, Mian Marjan Ali, Hayat Mama, Nadeem, Kamal Anwar, Wali Rehman, Councilor Fazal Wadood, Qazi Waqar Ahmad, Amir Zada, Awal Khan, Hashim Khan and Sartaj Khan along with their relatives and friends announced joining the PTI on the occasion.