Pakistan Sweet Homes working for betterment of orphans

Islamabad

Zammurd Khan, Patron-in-Chief, Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) said that his institution was working for the betterment of orphan children in Pakistan and business community should cooperate with it for the economic empowerment of orphans. He said that kids, especially in far-flung areas were vulnerable to become easy tools for anti-social elements and Pakistan Sweet Homes was working for their economic empowerment that would make them productive citizens of the country. He stressed that business community should come forward and join hands with Pakistan Sweet Homes to improve the quality of life of orphan kids.

He said this during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to congratulate its new office-bearers. He said Pakistan Sweet Homes was the largest organisation in the country dedicated towards providing shelter and well-being to the kids who have lost their families either in natural calamities or due to terrorism within the country. He said with the cooperation of donors, PSH has established 36 centres in all parts of the country including AJK & Gilgit-Baltistan providing home to thousands of orphan children, but still a large number of orphan children were on the waiting list who could be brought into these facilities with the help of donors. He urged business community should fully cooperate in this noble cause to empower the orphans so that they could play effective role in the economic development of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauded the services of Zammurd Khan for dedicating his life for the welfare of orphan kids. He said Islam laid great stress on taking good care of orphans and assured that business community will cooperate with PHS in its mission of providing a better life to orphan kids. Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President and Nisar Ahmed Mirza Vice President ICCI said that businessmen were cooperating with many welfare projects in the country and assured that they would cooperate with PHS so that it could serve more orphan kids across Pakistan and play role in making them productive citizen of the country.