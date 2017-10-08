RIS CEO gets gold medal

Islamabad

Roots International Schools (RIS) Chief Executive Walid Mushtaq has been awarded a gold medal at the fifth FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Achievement Awards for promoting education, training and development, says a press release.

The award was conferred upon Walid Mushtaq by Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair Omer and Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, the Federal Commerce Minister of Pakistan which was received by Moonum Kiani, communications manager at RIS.

The award is for Walid Mushtaq’s dedication and efforts to create longstanding partnerships with industry which will help in furthering the cause of the country’s socio-economic development. It will also help in attracting high caliber and potential faculty and students, and enhancing competitive standards.

Walid Mushtaq has been awarded gold medal for being an educationist with a vision to elevate the educational standards in Pakistan, an entrepreneur with a passion to develop innovative businesses with global impact, and most importantly a patriot dedicated to the betterment of our society through community mobilisation and women empowerment. Walid Mushtaq, the CEO of RIS has been delivering his services to the country for over 20 years, taking the reins of an international standard organisation at an early age, he has delivered success unparalleled in the education sector.

Mr. Walid has been the master mind behind providing the infrastructure for the expansion of the school system. He contributed extensively to the enrichment of financial processes and business process re-engineering. He has also played a pivotal role in community empowerment initiatives providing educational incentives to underprivileged students by delivering textbooks, notebooks and essentials in order to attract them to school.