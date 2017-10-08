Sun October 08, 2017
Islamabad

October 8, 2017

NDMA inks MoU with Oxfam

Islamabad

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has signed Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Oxfam GB to promote a culture of prevention, mitigation and better & enhanced preparedness ahead of disasters to make communities more resilient by jointly working under the umbrella of National DRR Policy & National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) priorities.

Lt. Gen. Omar Mahmood Hayat, Chairman NDMA and Mohammad Hassan Qazilbash, Country Director, Oxfam GB signed the MoU. Speaking at the occasion, Chairman NDMA said that resilient Pakistan is the major aim of NDMA and implementation of priority areas of NDMP will contribute to the resilient of the community at all level.

