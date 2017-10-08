Encroachments resurface in all areas

Rawalpindi

The encroachment mafia has once again occupied streets, roads and footpaths creating problems for pedestrians and motorist in almost all markets of the city as the concerned authority seems to have set aside Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench directives to clear all areas of encroachments.

Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi in December 2015 had ordered top bosses of city district government, Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Potohar Town, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) to remove encroachments from major markets and roads of the garrison city. Initially action was taken and encroachments were removed but since the transfer of Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi, the encroachment mafia has once again occupied major roads and markets of the city without any fear.

“No doubt, Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi had taken this issue seriously but as he transferred to another city, ‘encroachment mafia’ with full backing of concerned authority turned back to rule on roads again in this regard. But, TMA inspectors and other staff did not want to clear this city from encroachment mafia only to save their ‘monthlies’, said a disgruntled Altfa Ahmed stuck in traffic at Raja Bazaar.

The higher authorities had brought Khalid Javed Goraya as TMA Chief Officer to clear city areas from encroachment mafia but all in vain.

While talking to ‘The News’ Chief Officer (CO) Rawal Town Administration Khalid Javed Goraya said that they are trying to remove all encroachments from the city areas. “I have instructed concerned enforcement staff to crackdown on daily basis to clean this city at any cost,” he claimed. He said that he obeys court and it was his duty to clean this city from encroachment mafia.

The key post officials from TMA on condition of anonymity said that concerned chief officer Khalid Javed Goraya was completely helpless in this issue. The concerned officer could not do anything against TMA inspectors. The TMA inspectors are ‘direct’ with big bosses of the city, the officials said. They also said that all encroachment inspectors and other staff of Rawal Town Administration (TMA) will be deprived of ‘monthly’ if the city is cleansed of encroachments.

The encroachment mafia is freely ruling Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, China Market, Iqbal Road, City Saddar Road, Mochi Bazaar, Dalgaran Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Banni, Jamia Masjid Road, Asghar Mall Road, Faizabad, Double Road, Pirwadhai, Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Ratta, Gangmandi, Adiala Road and even Benazir Bhutto Road in city while Tench Bhatta, Chungi No.22 Road and sevral areas.