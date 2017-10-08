tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
UHS seminar: A national seminar on “Kitab aur Urooj-e-Zindagi” was held at University of Health Science, Lahore. Asif Munir, President Pakistan Librarians Welfare Organization presided over the seminar while senior educationalist, researchers and journalists like Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Israr Rana, Rauf Tahir, Hafiz Sahfiqur Rehman and Syed Badar Saeed spoke. —
UHS seminar: A national seminar on “Kitab aur Urooj-e-Zindagi” was held at University of Health Science, Lahore. Asif Munir, President Pakistan Librarians Welfare Organization presided over the seminar while senior educationalist, researchers and journalists like Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Israr Rana, Rauf Tahir, Hafiz Sahfiqur Rehman and Syed Badar Saeed spoke. —
Comments