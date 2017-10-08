Sun October 08, 2017
Lahore

October 8, 2017

UHS seminar

UHS seminar: A national seminar on “Kitab aur Urooj-e-Zindagi” was held at University of Health Science, Lahore. Asif Munir, President Pakistan Librarians Welfare Organization presided over the seminar while senior educationalist, researchers and journalists like Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Israr Rana, Rauf Tahir, Hafiz Sahfiqur Rehman and Syed Badar Saeed spoke. —

