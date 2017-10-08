Sun October 08, 2017
Lahore

October 8, 2017

Minor drowns in manhole

LAHORE

A three-year-old child drowned when he fell into an open manhole in the Misri Shah area on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Yousaf,  son of Ayaz of Misri Shah. The family and locals launched a search for the boy and found him dead from the manhole. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the contractor whose negligence resulted into the tragedy. SDO Sheikh Azmat and sub-engineer Mohammad Shahbaz have been suspended and supervisor Imran Mushtaq dismissed from service. Two children had already lost their life after falling into manholes during the last four days.

