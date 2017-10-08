tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The German Consul-General in town, Rainer Schmiedchen, hosted a dinner reception at the Consulate-General to celebrate the 27th anniversary of German reunification, on Friday. Addressing the guests, he lauded the cooperation between Pakistan and Germany as well as the work being done in the field of economic cooperation by the Pak-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
