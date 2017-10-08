Sun October 08, 2017
Karachi

October 8, 2017

German reunification

The German Consul-General in town, Rainer Schmiedchen, hosted a dinner reception at the Consulate-General to celebrate the  27th anniversary of German reunification, on Friday. Addressing the guests, he lauded the cooperation between Pakistan and Germany as well as the work being done in the field of economic cooperation by the Pak-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

 

