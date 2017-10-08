Sun October 08, 2017
Karachi

October 8, 2017

‘I want every kid in school’

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed his wish to see every single child attending school in the country. He was presiding over a meeting on efforts being made by the Sindh government to improve education and literacy in the province.

“Education is the only weapon to defeat evils spread by ignorance and illiteracy,” Bilawal said in the meeting that was was attended by CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, education minister Jam Mehtab Dehar, Sindh Education Foundation (SEF)  managing director Naheed S Durrani and others.

Comments

