Call for alternate press law draft acceptable to govt, journalists

Rejecting the Sindh government’s proposed press law, veteran journalists said that journalists’ bodies would provide an alternate draft after consultation among their trade unions.

The dialogue took place at the Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ-IBA) on Thursday in collaboration with the Centre for Media Development (CMD). It was attended by Mazhar Abbas, Kamal Siddiqui, Sabin Agha, Dr Tausif Ahmed Khan, Dr Jabbar Khattak, Fauzia Shaheen, Qazi Asif, Noreen Shams and others.

Talking about the legislation proposed by the Sindh government for newspapers, news agencies and the Books Registration Act 2017, senior journalist Mazhar Abbas said it would not help in countering extremism and terrorism activities but would be used against the thought that worked against those mindsets.

It would discourage free speech and also demotivate new and existing writers in a time where we were already witnessing a decline in books and reading, he said, adding that the proposed law could be used against pro-democratic forces in future.

This proposed law was being formulated for people who did not believe in any laws, he further said.

Kamal Siddiqi, director of the CEJ-IBA, said journalists should be united against such proposed laws, and any political party that favoured democracy at every level could not come up with such laws against press freedom.

Commenting on the same debate, Fauzia Shaheen, editor, Monthly Dastak, said the print media was already struggling and such laws would cause more damage. Laws should facilitate journalists, writers and publishers and the government should review the proposed draft, she said.

Dr Tausif Ahmed Khan said the proposed law would limit the supremacy of civilians. He suggested that the government should accept the right of publishing newspapers. He said the draft of the proposed law seemed an attempt to restrict that right.

Senior analyst Muqtida Mansoor said that recently when the government started a crackdown against bloggers on social media for allegedly spreading hate speech, it actually arrested people who were writing about democracy. So the proposed law seemed like a blanket ban and the government should engage media organisations before implementing it, he suggested.

It was proposed at the end of the session that journalist organisations should hold a dialogue between journalists and the government and prepare an alternate draft that would be acceptable to both the government and the journalists.