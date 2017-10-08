Seminar highlights state of women, social injustices

An animated seminar on the exploitation of and violence against women took place under the auspices of the Karachi Women’s Peace Table at the National Museum on Saturday afternoon.

Women from various walks of life, including parliamentarians and civil society activists, most fervently participated in two panel discussions and discussed all the issues society was facing that had a bearing on the status and the state of the womenfolk in our set-up.

They were most vocal in voicing the cruelty and exploitation that women in Sindh were facing at the hands of the wily feudals and capitalists. There were women parliamentarians from the Sindh Assembly and former officials of the federal government, the latter acting as apologists for the federal and provincial governments.

In the first panel discussion which dealt with the issue of missing persons, minorities, health, education and violence, a noted activist-cum-journalist from Karachi was very bitter that nobody spoke up for a missing woman journalist, Zeenat Shahzadi, who had been missing since 2015 just because she started digging into the story of a person who had been accused of entering from a neighbouring country and was accused of espionage and anti-state activities.

She lamented that despite the massive tragedy, no media person had bothered to trace her whereabouts. This, she said, stood in stark contrast to the stance of the media when a male journalist or person went missing. She said that we all must try to imagine the alarming circumstances she would be in right now.

We, she said, failed to gauge the trauma and tragedy of her dear ones, and what was even more pathetic was that no women’s body, no body of female media persons, had bothered to speak out for her.

Radha Bheel, an activist from a minority community in the interior of Sindh, said women were the embodiment of peace as they nurtured a life from the time of conception all the way to the youth of an individual. They knew what troubles they underwent in nurturing a life for almost a quarter of a century.

She, perhaps, was the most charged and most emotional of all the speakers and let loose all the venom in her heart about the feudals who had young girls from her minority kidnapped and their religions changed for purposes of marriage. She was really bitter about the fact that the anti-child marriage and anti-forced conversion bills that had been passed by the Sindh Assembly with absolute majority were shot down when they went for assent to the chief minister.

Among the issues plaguing Balochistan, Noreen Lehri, while informing the gathering that there were 1,000 persons in the province who were missing, less than 12 per cent of the population had access to clean drinking water. Twenty-eight percent of the women, she said, were so devoid of means that they could not reach a medical facility in time in case of a natal emergency.

Seventy-one percent of the population was living below the poverty line.

She said that it was the uneven distribution of resources that sparked off conflicts. “Extremism of the kind we have in the province today is bred by evils like joblessness and unequal distribution of resources.”

Gulalai Ismail from Peshawar said that when women were kept out of the mainstream, it spelt the decay of society. “Women have been kept out of decision-making on national issues. We have to reclaim public spaces,” she said. She called for a secular constitution and a thorough, radical revision of our school curricula.

In the second panel discussion, titled, “Media, sexual harassment, elections, political parties, peace”, chaired by noted journalist Zubeida Mustafa and moderated by Nuzhat Shirin and Zulfiqar Ali, Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza, said that in a disaster, whether as a natural calamity or a war, women were the main sufferers.

Highlighting the achievements of her party, she said, “We passed the Hindu Marriages Bill. We prevent child marriages but then there’s a storm of Fatwas (edicts) from all around.”

Activist Marium Palejo said, “The law is captive to the whims of the feudals. The age-old tribal system is being perpetuated and the most horrid of atrocities are being perpetrated on them by these feudals.”

Seema Zia of the PTI lamented that we had not invested in human resources. Education and grooming in civic affairs which she said was an integral part of education had been tragically ignored.

Senator Sherry Rehman, talking on the issue f exploitation, said that male Haris were as much exploited as their female counterparts. She highlighted the achievements of her party in legislating pro-women laws and working for the uplift of downtrodden women.

As a corollary to that, she said that criticism heaped on the government and her party for a lackadaisical approach to the issue was unjustified.

Zubeida Mustafa, who moderated the session, said the Peace Tables, of which the current one was the third in the series, had succeeded in creating awareness about women’s role in society and the injustices meted out to them. She said that this awareness was happy augury.

Besides the panel discussions, there were musical skits most astutely arranged by Sheema Kermani and executed most adroitly by her group.

There was a musical skit with the lyric being a parody to a Pakistani film hit of yesteryear, “Mere Kyiyalon par chai hai ik surat matwali see”, rendered by the late Ahmed Rushdi, from the film, “Armaan”. It was a satire on the way misogynists try to suppress women.

There were also skits about ultra-orthodox laws introduced during the Zia era and their impact on the minorities. They enacted the episode of a Christian schoolboy, Sharoon Masih, in Vehari, who, to quench his thirst, drank from a vessel meant only for students of the majority community for which he was killed by his class fellows.

Shahida Rehmani criticizsed the conduct of the recent census and said that to change the overall mindset, we must radically revise the curriculum.

Representative of Sindh on the national Commission on Human Rights, Anis Haroon, disclosed that the commission had received news of 200 people missing from Sindh. “We need legislation to counter this dangerous trend,” she said.

Even though the three-hour duration programme was highly interesting and informative, many people started leaving early ostensibly because of the atmosphere in the hall becoming too stuffy with all the 14 air-conditioners not working.

The programme was held jointly by the Tehreek-e-Niswan, the Peace and Development Organisation, Advanced Education and Research Centre, and the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women.