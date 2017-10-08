tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PPP forms election cell for Karachi: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed an election cell for the party’s Karachi Division and appointed Syed Najmi Alam its incharge with immediate effect. A notification in this regard was issued from the PPP chairman’s secretariat by his political secretary, Jameel Soomro, on Saturday.
