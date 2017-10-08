Sun October 08, 2017
Karachi

October 8, 2017

PPP forms election cell for Karachi

PPP forms election cell for Karachi: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed an election cell for the party’s Karachi Division and appointed Syed Najmi Alam its incharge with immediate effect. A notification in this regard was issued from the PPP chairman’s secretariat by his political secretary, Jameel Soomro, on Saturday.

