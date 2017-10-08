IB joins investigations into knife attacks

In view of the fruitless efforts of Karachi’s police to catch the apparently lone attacker who has stabbed and injured 12 girls and women in Gulistan-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal over the past two weeks, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Sindh, has joined the investigations.

The IB also has dispatched teams to Lahore and Rawalpindi for gathering information about suspects involved in similar attacks there.

Talking to The News on Saturday, Abdul Khalique Shaikh, the IB director general in Sindh, said his bureau had also taken up the cases and he had formed teams of experts, who would work under his supervision.

Twelve cases of knife attacks have been reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal since September 25.

Members of the IB team have already met the victims individually and recorded their statements. They have also conducted and analysed geo-fencing of the incidents. The IB director general said the attacker usually struck after 7pm and only two incidents occurred in the afternoon.

The IB experts had learnt through their preliminary investigations that similar incidents had taken place in Rawalpindi in 2015, he added.

Shaikh said the Punjab police had arrested one Mohammad Ali, along with his gang members, for involvement in knife attacks on women. Another suspect, Waseem, was caught in the Sahiwal district for stabbing women.

DG Shaikh said he had moved his teams to Punjab and directed them to collect information about the accused. He said one of the accused was absconding after obtaining bail, but it was too early to confirm that he was behind the attacks reported in Karachi.

He was of the view that the knifeman involved in the attacks in Karachi was a psychopath, who was trying to get the attention of media, and the more the media created hype, more he would be motivated.

Elaborating his viewpoint, he said one the knife attackers arrested in Punjab was beaten up badly by his stepmother, and that experience turned him into psychopath and he started venting his anger by stabbing women wherever he could.

Moreover, the IB teams are said to have obtained information from Nadra about the accused arrested in Punjab and are trying to get sketches made with the help of victims so that the culprit could be identified.

DG Shaikh said the IB had deployed their men in the affected areas in Karachi, where the police had also stationed women constables to catch the culprit. He said the attacker would soon be behind bars.