Sun October 08, 2017
October 8, 2017

US embassy in S Arabia issues warning to its citizens

RIYADH: The American embassy in Saudi Arabia on Saturday cautioned its citizens after reports of an attack around the royal palace in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Saudi news websites reported that security forces had foiled an attack around the Al-Salam palace that left the attacker and at least two Saudi guards killed. There was no official confirmation of the incident.

 

