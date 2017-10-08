Hurricane Nate strengthens over Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS: Hurricane Nate strengthened slightly on Saturday as it churned through the Gulf of Mexico, threatening to hit the US central Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm after it killed at least 25 people in Central America.

The outer bands of the hurricane were expected to batter parts of the US Gulf Coast with tropical storm-force winds on Saturday evening, with the centre of the storm forecast to make landfall overnight, said US National Hurricane Centre spokesman Dennis Feltgen.

Major shipping ports across the central US Gulf Coast were closed to inbound and outbound traffic on Saturday, as Nate intensified and storm surges of up 11 feet were expected at the mouth of the Mississippi River. The US Coast Guard ordered the closures beginning at 8 am local time for New Orleans; Gulfport and Pascagoula, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola and Panama City, Florida.

The Category 1 hurricane, the weakest on a five-category scale used by meteorologists, was expected to strengthen to Category 2 before making landfall, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).