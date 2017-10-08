Failing in the fight

Pakistan is struggling in its efforts to control the growth of the HIV infection, and is in danger of missing the MDG of eradicating the disease by 2030. According to a new report based on nationwide surveillance, Pakistan is among the 10 countries in the world from where 95 percent of new cases of HIV infection continue to be reported. India and China are also on the list, as are others in the region including Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. In the rest of the world, cases of new HIV infection have registered a steady decline. According to global estimates, over 133,000 people with AIDS currently live in Pakistan. Of these 50 percent are located in Punjab and the rest scattered across each of the other three provinces.

The continuing stigma that surrounds the disease, limited knowledge about the availability of drugs that can control it and limited access to medical facilities may also mean there has been an under-reporting of cases. Surveys have shown migrant workers, injecting drug users and sex workers are all at risk from HIV, but that the disease had also spread to other sections of the population. The recommendations that have come in from experts working in this area say that it is imperative that the various departments engaged in combating AIDS improve coordination and launch cohesive efforts against what is a serious health crisis. The failure to confront the problem head on in its early stages, partially as a result of social and religious constraints, has meant Pakistan has fallen well behind other nations in its battle against the disease. This means that a redoubled effort is now essential with the problems of the past put aside so that we can make up for time lost over previous years.