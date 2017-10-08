Electronic edicts

The dangers inherent in edicts made by self-proclaimed religious clerics or random groups and posted on social media have been pointed out by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who stated in a speech to the National Assembly on Friday that only the state had the right to declare jihad. He noted that calling for the killing of an individual on the basis that he was a ‘non-Muslim’ fell under the cybercrime laws and would be prosecuted. There has been a spree of such ‘fatwas’, or edicts, since the controversy over the wording of the Khatm-e-Nabbuwat clause in the Election Bill 2017. Whatever its reasons may have been, this debate should have disappeared with the government’s announcement that the wording of the clause would be changed back to the original text. The posting of religious edicts on social media presents a threat, and the interior minister has rightly pointed out that no one has the right to put out such rulings or campaign against specific groups on quasi-religious grounds. His warning is a valid one in a time when social media is increasingly misused to spread hate and create disorder. The PML-N government has been a particular target of such attempts for essentially political purposes over the last few days.

Beyond the immediate problem, the issue of social media misuse is a serious one. It is important to remember that social media has been used time and again to tarnish individuals and incite violence against people on various pretexts. However, action has not been taken except when the government or state chooses to protect those who wield power or are in some ways close to the source of this power. And when action has been taken it has mostly been against those seen as critical of the policies of the state, rather than those inciting violence and issuing threats against individuals. In fact, over the years many individuals and some institutions have been viciously attacked on Facebook and Twitter, other media, and even TV channels. We need clear-cut laws to identify how such misuse is to be pinpointed and what actions are to be taken. It is also important to create awareness amongst ordinary people about the need to avoid every social media message as the truth. Controlling social media is not an easy task, short of resorting to a closure of forums or chats. This would obviously be an undesirable step and has proved ineffective at any rate in the past.

To his credit, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has pointed out a problem that presents a real danger to individuals. The term ‘jihad’ has been used far too freely in our country to serve particular needs. This should not be permitted given the havoc it has already wreaked. In the political environment that prevails in the present time, there is a danger of more damage being caused. It is clear that certain elements and groups are using social media to propagate against a political entity, an act that could endanger life given the sensitive nature of belief and how it can be misused to whip up public opinion.