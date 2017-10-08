Terrors of a suicide attack

A suicide blast at Dargah Pir Rakhel Shah in Fatehpur claimed the lives of at least 20 people. Almost 30 people were seriously injured in the attack. The blast that happened on Thursday (Oct 5) exposes the security situation of the country. Attacks similar to this one have been trampling with the peace of Balochistan for quite some time now.

Although such untoward incidents attract the attention of the government, nothing constructive is done to avert such disasters in the future. Both the provincial and federal governments must take serious action to create a safe and secure environment for residents. Proper security is one of the basic rights of residents. It is hoped that the government will take adequate steps to deal with this crisis.

Adnan Dost

Kech